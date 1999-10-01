'Live & UnZoomed': REO Speedwagon, Styx to play Ball Arena

Legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx are touring together for the fifth time.

DENVER — REO Speedwagon and Styx will once again bring their legendary rock and roll to the masses in 2022.

REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced a new co-headlining tour with special guest Loverboy.

The "Live and UnZoomed" summer tour will kick off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan before traveling across the United States through August.

The tour is scheduled to stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, July 8, 2022.

"I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage," said Styx’s Tommy Shaw. "What a great night of music this will be!"

This is the fifth time REO Speedwagon and Styx have toured together and the first time in four years.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sale beginning Monday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

"Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together," said REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin. "Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, Live and UnZoomed!"

"We can’t wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it’s gonna be awesome," said Loverboy’s Mike Reno. "These are all the groups I grew up with, and I’m there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed."

“Live & UnZoomed Tour”

Tue 5/31 — Grand Rapids, MI

Wed 6/1— Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Fri 6/3 — St. Louis, MO

Sat 6/4 — Finley Park, IL

Tue 6/7 — Milwaukee, WI

Wed 6/8 — Clarkston, MI

Fri 6/10 — Noblesville, IN

Sat 6/11 — Cincinnati, OH

Mon 6/13 — Rogers, AR

Tue 6/14 — Kansas City, MO

Fri 6/17 — Alpharetta, GA

Sat 6/18 — Tampa, FL

Sun 6/19 — West Palm Beach, FL

Fri 7/8 — Denver, CO

Sat 7/9 — Salt Lake City, UT

Tue 7/12 — Auburn, WA

Wed 7/13 — Ridgefield, WA

Fri 7/15 — Mountain View, CA

Sat 7/16 — Irvine, CA

Tue 7/19 — Chula Vista, CA

Wed 7/20 — Phoenix, AZ

Fri 7/22 — Austin, TX

Sat 7/23 — Dallas, TX

Sun 7/24 — Woodlands, TX

Fri 8/5 — Virginia Beach, VA

Sat 8/6 — Charlotte, NC

Mon 8/8 — Nashville, TN

Wed 8/10 — Raleigh, NC

Fri 8/12 — Bristow, VA

Sat 8/13 — Camden, NJ

Tue 8/16 — Toronto, ONT.

Wed 8/17 — Saratoga Springs, NY

Fri 8/19 — Mansfield, MA

Sat 8/20 — Holmdel, NJ

Sun 8/21 — Wantagh, NY

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

