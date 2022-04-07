Rezz announces back-to-back Red Rocks concerts

Isabelle Rezazadeh, known by her stage name Rezz, sold out one concert this week during a presale.

DENVER — Rezz is returning for not one, but two performances at Colorado's legendary Red Rocks.

The Canadian DJ and record producer has announced a pair of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this October.

REZZ Rocks IV will feature Rezz along with Of The Trees, CHEE, KILL SCRIPT, Canabliss & Fise on Friday, Oct. 28.

General ticket sales for this concert were set to begin Friday, April 8, but tickets sold out during the presale earlier this week.

A second night was also announced: "Nightmare on REZZ Street Set" on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Again, general ticket sales begin Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

"Rezz Rocks night 1 sold out during presale uhhhh? Thank you WOW," tweeted Rezz. "I’m stoked to announce a 2nd night, 'nightmare on Rezz street' themed on October 27th!"

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

