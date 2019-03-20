FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The music headliners of Taste of Fort Collins 2019 have been unveiled.

Rick Springfield, Dreamers, Lovelytheband, and Uncle Kracker are set to perform at the festival at Fort Collins' Washington Park in June.

The three-day community celebration of food and music will run from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Lovelytheband will perform Friday, Rick Springfield and Dreamers take the stage Saturday and Uncle Kracker will appear Sunday.

Tickets for Taste of Fort Collins are on sale now at TasteofFortCollins.com.

Some of the local and national food vendors announced so far include Waffle Lab, Wing Shack, The Stuffed Trailer, Dan's Van, Rita's of Fort Collins, Nana's Port Green Chili, Linda Chan's, Lazo Empanadas, and B&M Innovative Concessions. More vendors and full menus will be released soon here.

Uncle Kracker performs during the Under the Sun Tour 2015 at Chastain Park Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 26, 2015, in Atlanta.

