Ringo Starr bringing his band to Colorado

DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour.

Starr and the All Starrs — Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette — will also perform at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, June 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for the shows in Denver and Colorado Springs.

"It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates," Starr said. "I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there."

Ringo Starr has received nine Grammy Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a Beatle and then as a solo artist.

Ringo was knighted in 2018 and celebrated 30 years of touring with his All Starr Bands in 2019.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family events.

