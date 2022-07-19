Free concert series returns at Denver's Riverfront Park

The next free, community concert is Thursday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

DENVER — The free summer concert series at Denver's Riverfront Park is back for a second year.

Riverfront Park Summer Sessions will be held on Thursday, July 21 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at the 19th Street Bridge at 19th and Platte Streets.

The concert series runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live, local music, interactive art, artisan vendors, local food trucks, merchants and a bar of craft brews.

The Brummies, Sophie Gray, and Porlolo will perform on July 21. Pimps of Joytime, Los Mocohetes, and Kayla Marque take the stage Aug. 18.

The Riverfront Park Summer Sessions benefits the Riverfront Park Community Foundation, which works to foster excellence, diversity, and opportunity in the downtown Denver community, primarily in the arts.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Riverfront Park Summer Series.

For the second year, Summer Sessions takes place on the historic 19th Street Bridge. The now pedestrian-only bridge takes park goers over the South Platte River and into Commons Park, adjacent to the Denver Skate Park.

Built in 1888, the 19th Street Bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), described during its induction as the oldest surviving wrought iron bridge, oldest vehicular bridge at its original location, and oldest vehicular bridge still in public use.

"It’s exciting to see activities and energy returning to our downtown neighborhoods," said Don Cohen, President of the Riverfront Park Community Foundation. "We expect Summer Sessions will be bigger and better than last year’s very successful inaugural concerts. The temps may be warm, but this is one very cool place to be this summer."

