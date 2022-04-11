Robert Plant, Alison Krauss announce Red Rocks concert

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are embarking on their first international tour together in over a decade.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will bring their first international tour in more than a decade to Colorado this Labor Day weekend.

The duo has announced a new leg of summer tour dates that includes a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $59.95 to $199.95 plus applicable service charges.

The ticket presale begins Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. More information can be found at PlantKrauss.com.

A ticket sweepstakes is underway now at TuneSpeak.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates

6/1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/7 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

6/24 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

6/29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

7/8 - Bruges, BE - Cactus Festival

7/10 - Baarn, NL - Royal Park Live

7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

7/16 - Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna

7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle

8/15 - San Diego,CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

8/17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

8/20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

8/21 - Berkeley,CA - The Greek Theatre

8/23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage

8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater

8/28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

8/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amp

9/1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 - Grand Prairie, TX -Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

9/4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.