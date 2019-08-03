DENVER — The Hollywood Vampires are Colorado-bound this summer.

The rock band — featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp — have announced a concert at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on Tuesday, May 14.

The concert is a rare one as the band rarely tours. The band's spring tour only has seven dates so far.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Fillmore ticket office.

Live Nation

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS