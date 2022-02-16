Rod Stewart bringing tour to Ball Arena in Denver

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

DENVER — The first North American tour in four years for Sir Rod Stewart is headed to the Centennial State.

Stewart has announced 19 additional concerts bringing his 2022 North American tour to 38 dates.

Stewart will perform a concert at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, June 26, 2022 with special guest Cheap Trick.

Tickets for the new tour dates are on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Ticket presales begin Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at RodStewart.com.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter will kick off his tour June 10 in Vancouver.

Additionally, Stewart will return to his Las Vegas residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits” with runs that bookend his tour at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide. Stewart was knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity in 2016.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.

