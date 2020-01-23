DENVER — Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters will bring his next North American tour to Colorado in September, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Thursday.

"Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill" will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

"Challenging, thought-provoking, the tour continues Waters’ message of Love and will be for the first time, In The Round," said AEG Presents.

Tickets for the Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

"This is Not A Drill" is Waters' first worldwide tour since 2017-2018's "Us + Them" tour. The all-new tour will visit 31 cities across the United States and Canada.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred," said Waters in a September 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. "My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself."

