Pink Floyd's Roger Waters announces rescheduled Ball Arena concert

The "creative genius behind Pink Floyd" will play an in-the-round concert in Denver next year.

DENVER — Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters will bring his next North American tour to Colorado in September, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Thursday.

"Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill" will visit Ball Arena in Denver on Sept. 22, 2022.

The tour had been scheduled to arrive in Denver in Sept. 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to announce these dates for the summer of 2022 while keeping in mind the safety of all parties," said AEG Presents.

Ticketholders for the previously-announced 2020 tour dates will receive an email with further information. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for the new 2022 dates. For any further ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase.

Tickets are also available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

According to Roger Waters, the 2022 tour "is a ground-breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect and share our precious and precarious planet home."

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man," continued Waters. "Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it."

