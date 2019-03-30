NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

PAST STORY | The Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' tour coming to Denver in May

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The Stones released a statement on their Facebook page. "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," the statement reads in part. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Read the full statement at this link or below:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS