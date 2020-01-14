MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off a stop at Coachella, Australian alternative dance group Rüfüs Du Sol has announced a performance in Colorado this summer.
The group, comprised of members Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt, will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The trio will be joined by special guest Jon Hopkins at the concert, according to Live Nation and AEG Presents.
Tickets for the summer Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com, or by phone at 888-929-7849.
With two platinum-certified albums, ATLAS and Bloom, under their belts, Rüfüs Du Sol's most recent release ushered in a new chapter for the trio.
“It’s about finding a sense of hope in a darker time,” said Rüfüs Du Sol about their new album, Solace.
“We’ve been through a big process,” the group says. “Almost a year and a half of our lives. We put all our hearts into making this record.”
RELATED: String Cheese Incident announces 3 concerts at Red Rocks this summer
RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.
RELATED: Here's who is playing Denver's Mission Ballroom in 2020
RELATED: Jai Wolf announces Memorial Day concert at Red Rocks
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide