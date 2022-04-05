Rüfüs Du Sol announces Red Rocks concert

Rüfüs Du Sol is an electronic dance trio from Sydney, Australia.

DENVER — Rüfüs Du Sol has announced a new leg of North American concerts.

The Grammy Award-winning electronic trio will bring their live show to an additional 19 cities across North America in 2022. The "Surrender" tour now includes a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also feature Paraleven, WhoMadeWho, and Bora Uzer on select dates.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Red Rocks show will be sold at AXS.com. The group is also offering a presale opportunity on their website.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Announcing the Sept/Oct leg of our North America tour. Playing big shows in some beautiful places. All shows on sale Friday 10AM local time. Presale sign up via link in our bio. Swipe for our full 2022 live schedule. 🌞🏞️🚌🏟️ pic.twitter.com/fWUI86e9yV — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) April 4, 2022

‘Surrender’ Tour Dates

Wed Jun 01 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 02 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 03 - Toronto, ON - Woodbine Park

Sat Jun 04 - Montréal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

Tue Jun 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

Wed Jun 08 - Washington, DC - DC Armory

Fri Jun 10 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Fri Jun 11 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Thu Sep 22 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Sep 30 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat, Oct 01 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 02 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wed Oct 05 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 13 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Sat Oct 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Thu Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 22 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

