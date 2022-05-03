Said The Sky announces return to Red Rocks

Red Rocks' summer calendar is filling up fast as more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Said The Sky is returning to Colorado's iconic outdoor concert venue.

The electronic dance music producer, also known as Trevor Christensen, has secured at date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale to the general public Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $25 to $85. A ticket presale begins Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. with the password CACTUS.

"Red Rocks, let’s do this again!" tweeted Said The Sky. "So stoked to come back and give this beautiful venue a brand new set, full of music new and old. Some Sentiment songs, some Wide-Eyed songs and everything in between."

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

