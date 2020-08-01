COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Country music star Sam Hunt is set to perform at the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game in Colorado Springs in February.

The game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings will be played Saturday, Feb. 15 at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Hunt's performance will take place during the first intermission, according to the National Hockey League (NHL).

Hunt’s Grammy Award-nominated debut album featured four No. 1 singles and five platinum and multi-platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series game are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

The game, as well as Hunt's performance, will be televised on 9NEWS at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

