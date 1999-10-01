Sam Smith announces Denver arena concert

Oscar-winning songwriter Sam Smith is embarking on their first North American run since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith is hitting the road for their first North American tour since 2018.

Smith's 27-city arena concert tour will begin July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami before visiting New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The "GLORIA The Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Aug. 18.

Jessie Reyez — who has appearance on Smith's upcoming album "Gloria" — will be the special guest on all dates except Aug. 4, in Washington, D.C.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m.

A 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m.

American Express card holders can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 p.m.

Sam Smith – 2023 North American Tour

7/25 Miami, FL

7/26 Orlando, FL

7/28 Duluth, GA

7/29 Nashville, TN

8/1 Raleigh, NC

8/2 Philadelphia, PA

8/4 Washington, DC

8/5 Boston, MA

8/8 New York, NY

8/11 Toronto, ON

8/12 Montréal, QC

8/15 Chicago, IL

8/16 Saint Paul, MN

8/18 Denver, CO

8/19 Salt Lake City, UT

8/22 Vancouver, BC

8/23 Seattle, WA

8/25 Portland, OR

8/27 Oakland, CA

8/28 San Francisco, CA

8/31 Inglewood, CA

9/3 Phoenix, AZ

9/5 Austin, TX

9/7 Fort Worth, TX

9/8 Houston, TX

9/12 Monterrey, MX

9/14 Cuidad de Mexico, MX

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

Related Articles Here's the 2023 concert schedule at Ball Arena

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.