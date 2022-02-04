Sammy Hagar's supergroup to play Fiddler's Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Fiddler's Green schedule is growing as summer concert announcement season picks up steam.
Sammy Hagar and The Circle have announced new tour dates including a concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
The Denver concert will also feature George Thorogood & the Destroyers as well as Rick Lewis Project.
Formerly the frontman of Montrose, Van Halen and Chickenfoot, Hagar's newest supergroup, The Circle, also features members Vic Johnson, Michael Anthony and Josh Bonham.
Tickets for the all-ages Fiddler's Green concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets range from $35 to $200.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
