He's in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for being a legendary guitarist - and now Santana (with the Doobie Brothers) is stopping in Colorado during his "Supernatural Now" tour on July 3.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 25 to the general public. Find them at this link.

The tour is meant to celebrate two anniversaries for the performer: the 50th anniversary of Santana's 1969 Woodstock performance and the 20th anniversary of the album "Supernatural." The first single off of which was the very well-known Grammy Award-winning "Smooth" featuring Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20.

Santana will play at the Pepsi Center - doors at 6 and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Don't expect the tour to just feature old hits from either the group's 1969 performance or Santana's 1999 smash hit of an album; according to LiveNation, the artist will also perform some new tracks as well.

Santana's tour, which will feature the Doobie Brothers for all dates, begins on June 22 in Phoenix and ends Aug. 25 in Wantagh, New York. Santana and company will play 29 dates over three months.

