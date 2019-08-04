DENVER — Sara Bareilles is hitting the road for a new national tour that will visit 30 cities this fall.

The "Amidst The Chaos Tour" will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Friday, October 18.

Tickets to see the Grammy, Tony and Emmy award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

The "Amidst The Chaos Tour," which launches in Detroit on October 5 and wraps in Atlanta on November 26, is in support of Bareilles' fifth full-length album, which went on sale last Friday.

Last year, Bareilles co-hosted the Tony Awards and was nominated for an Emmy and Grammy for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

Sara Bareilles performs live at the Troubadour on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

