Scorpions, Whitesnake announce Denver arena concert

Scorpions has sold over 110 million records worldwide since 1972.

DENVER — Scorpions is hitting the road for a new world tour that will stop in Colorado this autumn.

The rock band will be joined by special guest Whitesnake on the "Rock Believer World Tour" beginning Aug. 21 in Toronto.

Known for their hits "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Still Loving You," "Wind of Change," and "Send Me an Angel," Scorpions will bring its tour to Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The cross-country tour will serve as Whitesnake's farewell tour. Swedish band Thundermother will join Scorpions and Whitesnake on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have first access to tickets starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time at The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

"After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it's about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again," said Scorpions vocalist Kalus Meine. "We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!"

Founded in West Germany in 1965, Scorpions has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide.

"Once again it’s time to feel the sting of the Scorpions and the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!" said Whitesnake vocalist David Coverdale.

ROCK BELIEVER NORTH AMERCIA TOUR

Aug 21 - Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)

Aug 24 - Quebec City, QC (Centre Videotron)

Aug 27 - Montreal, QC (Bell Center)

Aug 30 - Detroit, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Sep 01 - Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)

Sep 05 - Atlantic City, NJ (Borgata Casino)*

Sep 07 - Belmont Park, NY (UBS Arena)

Sep 09 - Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Casino)*

Sep 12 - Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live)

Sep 14 - Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Sep 17 - Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

Sep 19 - El Paso, TX (Don Haskins Center)

Sep 21 - Tulsa, OK (BOK Arena)

Sep 24 - San Antonio, TX (Freeman Coliseum)

Sep 27 - Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Sep 29 - Denver, CO (Ball Arena)

Oct 01 - San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)

Oct 04 - Los Angeles, CA (The Forum)

Oct 07 - Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center)

Oct 09 - Portland, OR (Moda Center)

Oct 13 - Spokane, WA (Spokane Arena)

Oct 15 - Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)

Oct 18 - Oakland, CA (Oakland Coliseum)

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV (Mandalay Bay)

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

