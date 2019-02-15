GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Lynyrd Skynyrd says they want to play every venue and market one last time so that they can see all of Skynyrd Nation one last time.

True to their word, Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" will continue for a second year, including a stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Bad Company will open the show on Sept. 21.

After announcing the farewell tour in 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd logged more than 50 stops before the end of the year.

“It takes a long time to finish a farewell tour when you’re like us, ‘cause we’ve played everywhere. I keep jokin’ it’d take ten years to do the farewell tour," Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd told The Big Interview last year.

"We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've visited one last time, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation, so that's the plan," said Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant.

Lynyrd Skynyrd are perhaps best known for their mega hits "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."

1977 (AP Photo/SPV-HO,Mark Weiss)

