Seven Peaks Music Festival announces all-star lineup for 2022

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021, the festival is back with Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and more.

VILLA GROVE, Colo. — Seven Peaks Music Festival is returning for a third edition this summer with a star-studded country music lineup.

Dierks Bentley and concert promoter Live Nation announced Wednesday the artist lineup for the 2022 festival includes headliners Bentley and Morgan Wallen.

Seven Peaks Music Festival will also feature main stage performances by Boy Named Banjo, Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Hardy, Kendell Marvel, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caitlyn Smith, Rapidgrass, Alana Springsteen and Lainey Wilson.

Seven Peaks Music Festival will again be held Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4.

Friday night of the festival will kick off with a lineup of 90’s acts including Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, The Frontmen and Pam Tillis, while AYDAMN will be deejaying throughout the weekend.

Earlier this month, Bentley announced the 2022 summer festival will move from Buena Vista to Villa Grove. Villa Grove is located about 45 miles south of Buena Vista on US 285.

Festival passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at SevenPeaksFestival.com.

"I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back," said Bentley. "We’re excited to have found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. We love Colorado and it was important to us to find a home for this special event that encompasses all the magic of the beauty of the state."

Seven Peaks Music Festival made its debut in 2018 and returned for a second year in 2019. No festival took place in 2020 due to the pandemic and it was canceled in 2021 due to capacity restrictions.

The Chaffee County Board of Health had planned to cap attendance at 5,000 against the wishes of the festival's organizers who initially sold 6,000 tickets. The original permit submitted by Live Nation called for 20,000 spectators.

"6,000? Are you -----ing me?" said Chaffee County commissioner Greg Felt. "You know we have a 5,000-person event capacity and you've already sold more tickets than that? What the hell, Jim?"

"We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions," said festival organizers in July 2021.

In January, Bentley — known for his love of Colorado — opened a new restaurant and bar in downtown Denver. The new restaurant is located at 1942 Market Street across the street from Coors Field.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is described as "American gastropub with award-winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock 'n' roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself."

"I spend a lot of time in Colorado, so it was definitely the most fitting next spot for Whiskey Row," said Bentley. "The neighborhood is a great vibe for experiencing Denver whether you’re a local or a tourist, and I can’t wait until I get to be back out there and have a cold one in the Mile High City at my very own place."

Bentley is also scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Saturday, July 23.

