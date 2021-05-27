Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival is back

Seven Peaks Music Festival is returning to beautiful mountainous Buena Vista over Labor Day weekend.

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — One of Colorado's most popular music festivals is returning in 2021.

Country music star Dierks Bentley and event promoter Live Nation have announced Seven Peaks Music Festival will return this Labor Day weekend.

The festival is set to take place Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5 in Buena Vista.

Seven Peaks Music Festival made its debut in 2018 and returned for a second year in 2019. No festival took place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

> Above video: Dierks Bentley surprises patient with cancer with private concert.

Bentley and Live Nation said more details including lineup, camping and ticket information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In February, Bentley — known for his love of Colorado — broke ground in Denver on his fifth restaurant and bar.

The new restaurant and bar concept will be located at 1942 Market St., which was the former site of Lodo’s Bar and Grill, across the street from Coors Field.

Just announced! Save the date for this Labor Day weekend for @SevenPeaksFest! Can’t wait to see y’all. More info coming soon pic.twitter.com/dCs9pQZ538 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 27, 2021

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is described as "American gastropub with award-winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock 'n' roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself.”

The Denver restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2021.

"Every Whiskey Row is located in a city and state that is very special to me," said Bentley, when the project was announced in 2019. "Our first one opened in my hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, six years ago, and our most recent location is in my adopted hometown of Nashville."

"I couldn’t be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver as well," Bentley said. "Colorado has always been a big part of my life and continues to be so as a place where I write and record music, spend time with family and put on our Seven Peaks Festival. Selfishly, opening a Whiskey Row there just gives me more excuses to head to the mountains!"

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has three locations in Arizona and one on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway.

Mark your calendars, the mountains are calling again! ⛰️



Make sure to head over to https://t.co/pVPUcUx4vt & sign up for our newsletter to receive festival announcements & get early access to passes! #SevenPeaksFest pic.twitter.com/dNyAIOA3md — Seven Peaks Festival (@SevenPeaksFest) May 27, 2021

