Shakey Graves books Red Rocks, Dillon concerts

Concert announcements are picking up as venues such as Red Rocks reopen for summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — The summer concert season is picking up with Shakey Graves announcing two Colorado concerts scheduled in the next few months.

Graves will return to Colorado for a concert at Dillon Amphitheater with Tré Burt on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Tickets for the Colorado performances will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

