Shania Twain announces Colorado concert on new US tour

DENVER — The best-selling female artist in country music history has announced a return to Colorado in 2023.

Country music legend Shania Twain said a new cross-country tour will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on May 23, 2023.

The "Queen of Me Tour" is set to kick off on April 28 in Spokane before wrapping up Sept. 26 in the United Kingdom.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Twain throughout the 49-date tour.

Hailey Whitters will be the opening act in Denver.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Twain announced she will release her new album, "Queen of Me," on Feb. 3, 2023. It will be her sixth original full-length album and her first record since 2017.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

