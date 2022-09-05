Shawn Mendes cancels Denver concert to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes said he's just not ready to get back on the road again.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Shawn Mendes has canceled the remaining dates of his world tour.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal that he's canceling his remaining shows to focus on his mental health.

Mendes' world tour was scheduled to make a stop at Ball Arena in downtown Denver on Sept. 24, 2022.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," wrote Mendes on Wednesday.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

Earlier this month, Mendes paused his tour in order to focus on healing.

"After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

"I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey," wrote Mendes.

Mendes' tour was scheduled to run into 2023.

Mendes' most recent album "Wonder" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, making him one of three male artists to ever score four No. 1 albums by 22 years old.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.