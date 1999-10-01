'Stitches' singer-songwriter announces Denver arena concert

Shawn Mendes has nearly 50 billion global streams and 8.6 billion video views.

DENVER — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has announced a new 64-date arena tour scheduled for 2022.

The “Wonder: The World Tour” launches June 27, 2022 and will visit arenas across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe before wrapping Oct. 26.

The tour includes a performance at Ball Arena in downtown Denver on Sept. 24, 2022.

Mendes will be joined on the tour by Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae in North America. King Princess will provide support in the UK and Europe.

General ticket sales in North America begin Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

An American Express Presale & North America First Access Presale begin Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. A General Fan Presale begins Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Mendes' most recent album "Wonder" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, making him one of three male artists to ever score four No. 1 albums by 22 years old. For all tour dates and ticket info visit, WonderTheTour.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



