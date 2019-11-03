BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will return to the Centennial State for a headlining concert this summer.

Shinedown will perform at Broomfield's 1stBank Center on Wednesday, July 17. The band will be joined by Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands.

Tickets for the Broomfield concert go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com.

Shinedown is known for its multiple No. 1 rock singles including “Devour,” “If You Only Knew,” "The Crow & the Butterfly," and “Second Chance."

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS