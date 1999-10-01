Shinedown, Papa Roach announce Denver concert

Having sold more than 10 million albums, Shinedown is ready to tour with Papa Roach this fall.

DENVER — Shinedown announced Tuesday its upcoming run of concert dates will stop in Colorado this fall.

The rock band said "The Revolutions Live Tour" will make 26 stops at arenas and festivals, starting in Missouri on Sept. 3.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 20.

The cross-country tour will feature support from Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Various presales will be available Wednesday, May 3, through Thursday, May 4. VIP packages featuring exclusive access are available for purchase.

Shinedown said its music video for “Daylight” is a love letter to their fans with a message that you are never alone.

#TheRevolutionsLiveTour is BACK for another round with special guests @paparoach @spiritboxband!



Pre-sale tickets available tomorrow at 12PM + general on-sale tickets live Friday at 10AM.



Don't miss out on the rock revolution… 🤘



🎫https://t.co/S9BeEMwJ6u pic.twitter.com/DtVWOBgVs6 — SHINEDOWN (@Shinedown) May 2, 2023

SHINEDOWN FALL TOUR 2023

September 3 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

September 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

September 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

September 8 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

September 9 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^

September 12 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~

September 13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

September 15 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Bike Fest*^

September 16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +^

September 19 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 21 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

September 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

September 24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

September 26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #

September 29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater #

September 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

October 3 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater #

October 5 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

October 6 – Allen, TX @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center #

October 8 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

October 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum #

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

October 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

October 15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

October 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

October 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse =

May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena =

May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena =

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center =

July 14 – Fargo, ND @ Red River Valley Fair ^$

July 16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee +$

July 17 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center +$$

July 20 – Monticello, IA @ Jones County Fair *##

July 21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live ^$$

July 23 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort ^$$





#Papa Roach and Spiritbox supporting

~ Spiritbox supporting

$ Saint Asonia and Sleep Theory supporting

## Saint Asonia supporting

$$ Sleep Theory supporting

*Festival date, with no support, just Shinedown

^Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

+An Intimate Night with Shinedown

= Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

