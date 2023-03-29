Skrillex, Boygenius, Ryan Adams book Red Rocks concerts

Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre is stacking up a full lineup of concerts this summer before opening this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre opens for a busy spring and summer concert season on Friday and five more concerts have been added to the calendar.

Skrillex, Boygenius, Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Madeon, and Liquid Stranger have booked dates at the legendary Colorado music venue.

General ticket sales for the new concerts open Friday, March 31.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

The 2023 concert season kicks off with three concerts this weekend. Musician and producer Dabin opens the season Friday night with a concert dubbed "Sanctuary Live." Australian house music producer Dom Dolla will perform Saturday and Sunday nights.

Denver Arts & Venues said it used the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center was to remain closed while under construction over the winter, but the Trading Post has remained open. Over the winter, access to the amphitheater has been limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances.

Boygenius

Indie rock supergroup Boygenius has unveiled plans for a North American headlining summer tour.

The trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 5, with support from Illuminati Hotties.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access by registering here.

the tour dates. fan presale starts tomorrow, March 29th at 10AM local with code: NOTSTRONGhttps://t.co/WjyL0e2I9U pic.twitter.com/YJCuj2uXGu — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) March 28, 2023

Liquid Stranger

Swedish-born electronic musician Liquid Stranger — also known as Martin Stääf — will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 21.

"Wakaan Rocks" will also feature TVBOO, Ravenscoon, Canabliss, and Drinkurwater at the all-ages performance.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access by registering here.

It’s been a long time coming…



INFO: If you would like to purchase Pre-sale tickets, register here: https://t.co/5NynTe052f



It will direct you to sign up to purchase tickets starting this Wednesday March 29 @ 10AM MST. +++ Prizes pic.twitter.com/tlFsiURQgJ — Liquid Stranger (@LiquidStranger) March 27, 2023

Madeon

French DJ and music producer Madeon announced Monday his "Good Faith" show, which blends pop and dance with "otherworldly stage production," will come to Red Rocks on Sunday, Oct. 29.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $50 to $79.95 plus applicable service charges.

RED ROCKS !!

FULL LIVE SHOW !!

OCTOBER 29th !!



Presale : https://t.co/M9P2Ubu9Z2 pic.twitter.com/TijvnLWmQ0 — Madeon (@madeon) March 27, 2023

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

Alternative country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams and his band The Cardinals have reserved a date at Red Rocks on Monday, Oct. 16.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

🌹 Ryan Adams & The Cardinals 🌹



Now shows added...



San Jose • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Los Angeles • Anaheim • Las Vegas • Salt Lake City • Red Rocks



🎟️ Artist pre-sale begins today at noon ET, use the password: CARDINALS



👉 https://t.co/lSBsAp6Ph2 pic.twitter.com/tzK4WGa8km — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 28, 2023

Skrillex

Skrillex announced Thursday he’ll be playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 29.

"The forward thinking producer will give his fans the full Skrillex experience and sound that he’s been crafting together over the last couple of years as he’s set to take the stage and play from 7 p.m. until midnight," said the show's producers.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $65 to $95 plus applicable service charges.

NEW SHOW: Join us for an evening with @Skrillex at #RedRocksCO on April 29, 2023. 🎟️ Tickets on sale Friday, March 31st @ 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/PkgPSmNO3Z — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 29, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.