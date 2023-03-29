Skrillex, Boygenius, Ryan Adams book Red Rocks concerts

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre opens for a busy spring and summer concert season on Friday and five more concerts have been added to the calendar.
Skrillex, Boygenius, Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Madeon, and Liquid Stranger have booked dates at the legendary Colorado music venue.
General ticket sales for the new concerts open Friday, March 31.
Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
The 2023 concert season kicks off with three concerts this weekend. Musician and producer Dabin opens the season Friday night with a concert dubbed "Sanctuary Live." Australian house music producer Dom Dolla will perform Saturday and Sunday nights.
Denver Arts & Venues said it used the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.
The Red Rocks Visitor Center was to remain closed while under construction over the winter, but the Trading Post has remained open. Over the winter, access to the amphitheater has been limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances.
Boygenius
Indie rock supergroup Boygenius has unveiled plans for a North American headlining summer tour.
The trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 5, with support from Illuminati Hotties.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access by registering here.
Liquid Stranger
Swedish-born electronic musician Liquid Stranger — also known as Martin Stääf — will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Oct. 21.
"Wakaan Rocks" will also feature TVBOO, Ravenscoon, Canabliss, and Drinkurwater at the all-ages performance.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Fans can sign up for early presale access by registering here.
Madeon
French DJ and music producer Madeon announced Monday his "Good Faith" show, which blends pop and dance with "otherworldly stage production," will come to Red Rocks on Sunday, Oct. 29.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $50 to $79.95 plus applicable service charges.
Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
Alternative country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams and his band The Cardinals have reserved a date at Red Rocks on Monday, Oct. 16.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Skrillex
Skrillex announced Thursday he’ll be playing Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 29.
"The forward thinking producer will give his fans the full Skrillex experience and sound that he’s been crafting together over the last couple of years as he’s set to take the stage and play from 7 p.m. until midnight," said the show's producers.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $65 to $95 plus applicable service charges.
