Slipknot to make Colorado stop on 2022 tour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Slipknot has announced the 2022 iteration of their Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Slipknot will headline both legs of the new tour beginning in March. The first leg will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. The second leg will feature special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

The tour will make a Colorado Springs stop at Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at KnotfestRoadshow.com.

Live Nation will provide digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Fans can also view, share, gift, trade and resell their live stubs on LiveNation.com.

Slipknot returned to touring in 2021 with the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour, which sold out amphitheaters across the country.

"Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages," said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. "Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

The first leg of the 38 date tour kicks off in Fargo on March 16 and hits a further 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver on April 17. The second leg kicks off on May 18 in University Park and visits a further 17 cites before culminating on June 18, 2022 in Chula Vista.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022

LEG 1

Slipknot w/ In This Moment & Jinjer

Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND

Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE

Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS

Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN

Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK

Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR

Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK

Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL

Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC

Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC

Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA

Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH

Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI

Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL

Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN

Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB

Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK

Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK

Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB

Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC

LEG 2

Slipknot w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

Wed May 18 University Park, PA

Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY

Sat May 21 Providence, RI

Sun May 22 Manchester, NH

Tue May 24 Albany, NY

Thu May 26 Montreal, QC

Sat May 28 Québec, QC

Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON

Mon May 30 Toronto, ON

Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH

Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI

Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI

Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL

Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS

Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO

Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID

Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA

Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA

Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV

Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA

