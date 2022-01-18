x
Colorado Music

Slipknot to make Colorado stop on 2022 tour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Slipknot has announced the 2022 iteration of their Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Slipknot will headline both legs of the new tour beginning in March. The first leg will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. The second leg will feature special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

The tour will make a Colorado Springs stop at Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday, June 9, 2022, with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at KnotfestRoadshow.com.

Live Nation will provide digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Fans can also view, share, gift, trade and resell their live stubs on LiveNation.com.

Slipknot returned to touring in 2021 with the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour, which sold out amphitheaters across the country.

"Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages," said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. "Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

The first leg of the 38 date tour kicks off in Fargo on March 16 and hits a further 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver on April 17. The second leg kicks off on May 18 in University Park and visits a further 17 cites before culminating on June 18, 2022 in Chula Vista.

Credit: Walmart AMP

Knotfest Roadshow 2022

LEG 1

Slipknot w/ In This Moment & Jinjer

  • Wed Mar 16    Fargo, ND
  • Fri Mar 18      Omaha, NE
  • Sat Mar 19     Wichita, KS
  • Tue Mar 22     Memphis, TN
  • Wed Mar 23    Tulsa, OK
  • Fri Mar 25      North Little Rock, AR
  • Sat Mar 26     Durant, OK
  • Tue Mar 29     Birmingham, AL
  • Wed Mar 30    N. Charleston, SC
  • Fri Apr 01       Greensboro, NC
  • Sat Apr 02      Reading, PA
  • Mon Apr 04    Cleveland, OH
  • Wed Apr 06    Green Bay, WI
  • Thu Apr 07     Peoria, IL
  • Sat Apr 09      Minneapolis, MN
  • Mon Apr 11    Winnipeg, MB
  • Tue Apr 12     Regina, SK
  • Thu Apr 14     Saskatoon, SK
  • Fri Apr 15       Edmonton, AB
  • Sun Apr 17     Vancouver, BC

LEG 2

Slipknot w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

  • Wed May 18     University Park, PA 
  • Fri May 20      Brooklyn, NY
  • Sat May 21     Providence, RI
  • Sun May 22    Manchester, NH
  • Tue May 24    Albany, NY
  • Thu May 26    Montreal, QC
  • Sat May 28     Québec, QC
  • Sun May 29    Ottawa, ON
  • Mon May 30    Toronto, ON
  • Wed Jun 01    Cincinnati, OH
  • Thu Jun 02     Grand Rapids, MI
  • Sat Jun 04      East Troy, WI
  • Sun Jun 05    Moline, IL
  • Tue Jun 07     Bonner Springs, KS
  • Thu Jun 09     Colorado Springs, CO
  • Sat Jun 11      Nampa, ID
  • Mon Jun 13    Seattle, WA
  • Tue Jun 14     Ridgefield, WA
  • Fri Jun 17       Las Vegas, NV
  • Sat Jun 18      Chula Vista, CA

