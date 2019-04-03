DENVER — Slipknot have announced their "Knotfest Roadshow" tour will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The heavy metal band will be joined on the tour by Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center concert go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Each ticket sold to Slipknot's 2019 tour comes with a digital copy of their new album, which is set to be released Aug. 9.

Slipknot fan club premium members will have first access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. here.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, March 5 at noon local time until Thursday, March 7 at noon local time.

The 29-city Knotfest Roadshow launches July 26 in Mountain View, Calif., and will continue through Sept. 8 in The Woodlands, Texas.

For more information about Slipknot and the Knotfest Roadshow, visit Slipknot1.com.

