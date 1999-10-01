The Smashing Pumpkins plan Denver arena concert

The Billy Corgan-fronted band is best known for its quadruple-platinum 1993 album "Siamese Dream."

DENVER — The Smashing Pumpkins are hitting the road this autumn for a new North American tour, concert promoter Live Nation announced Wednesday.

The Smashing Pumpkins will be joined by Jane's Addiction on the 32-date "Spirits on Fire Tour" that launches Oct. 2 in Dallas.

The band will make a stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.

Since its debut in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and have collected two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. The Smashing Pumpkins also confirmed they will release more music in 2022 as they resume touring.

Ticket presales begin Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. For tickets and more details, go to SmashingPumpkins.com/Tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins Tour

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**﻿

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

