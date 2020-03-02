MORRISON, Colorado — Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill are set to headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this April.

The three hip hop artists will perform at the 7th annual 420 Wellness Retreat on Thursday, April 16. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the all ages show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m at AXS.com or by calling 888-929-7849. General admission and reserved tickets are available from $76.50 to $135, plus service fees.

Doors for the show open at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at about 6 p.m.

