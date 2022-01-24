Steve Miller Band announces Colorado summer concert

Steve Miller Band will fly like an eagle into Colorado this summer.

DENVER — The latest tour by Steve Miller Band will stop in Colorado this summer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will bring his band to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

AXS.com will begin ticket sales on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $65 to $125 plus service charges.

Miller is best known for his string of hits starting in the 1970s including "The Joker," "Livin' in the USA," "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jet Airliner," "Jungle Love," and "Abracadabra."

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOW: @SMBofficial are flying like an eagle to #RedRocksCO Aug. 22, 2022 🦅 Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/OhTTtoPBvW — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) January 24, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

