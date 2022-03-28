Stevie Nicks announces return to Red Rocks

Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

MORRISON, Colo. — Stevie Nicks is coming back to Colorado.

The legendary singer-songwriter has announced a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 1, 2022.

Fans can register for a ticket presale online here.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $75 to $300.

Best known for her time as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Nicks has also earned Grammy nominations for her solo work and tracks that include "Edge of Seventeen."

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

