MORRISON, Colo. — Stevie Wonder will perform at Red Rocks this summer - the legendary artist's first headlining event at the venue.

Tickets for Wonder's June 24 show go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at this link or by phone at 1-888-9-AXS-TIX. The event is in conjunction with SeriesFest's Season 5 Benefit, A Celebration of TV & Music.

SeriesFest Season 5 will be in Denver from June 21 to the 26 and includes six days of in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. That last bit is the big selling point for SeriesFest. Think of it as a "movie festival" for TV shows - you can check out pilots before they even air.

Stevie Wonder is SeriesFest's "centerpiece" this year, according to a release from the organization. Wonder has garnered 49 Top 40 singles, 32 No. 1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. He's won 25 Grammy Awards - the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award among them - a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Wonder will play after a to-be-determined special television presentation at Red Rocks on June 24.

