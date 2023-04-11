Sting bringing world tour to Red Rocks

The 17-time Grammy Award winner is headed back to Colorado later this year.

MORRISON, Colo. — Sting announced Tuesday he will take his "My Songs World Tour" across North America in September and October.

The tour leg includes dates in Boston, Vancouver, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Toronto, Colorado and more.

The tour will come to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Concert promoter Live Nation said the live show features Sting's "most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist."

Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with "Fields of Gold," "Shape of my Heart," "Roxanne," "Englishman In New York," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message In A Bottle," "Demolition Man" and more.

Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble and special guest Joe Sumner.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have presale ticket access at Sting.com, starting Wednesday, April 12. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week.

The general on sale will start Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. at Sting.com.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We'll keep this concert schedule updated as the spring and summer schedule progresses.

New Sting tour dates

Sept. 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Oct. 04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

