The String Cheese Incident book 3 Denver concerts

The Colorado jam band will play three concerts over Thanksgiving weekend.

DENVER — The String Cheese Incident is headed back to the Mile High City for a three-night set of concerts this Thanksgiving.

The Colorado jam band will perform at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 24; Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices for the 16-and-older concerts are $60 for general admission, $90 for VIP tickets, and three-day passes are $180.

The String Cheese Incident has played all over the world, but continue to come back to Colorado's iconic venues.

"We've played [Red Rocks] probably close to 40 times now, or something crazy like that," multi-instrumentalist Michael Kang said. "And then this new venue in Dillon right on the lake is really cool and Telluride is always up there."

Earlier this summer, the band played three concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two shows at Dillon Amphitheater.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with SCI over 3 nights at @MissionBallroom in Denver, CO on November 24, 26 and 27! Single night tickets and 3-day passes will go on sale this Fri, Sept 17 at 10am MT via https://t.co/zK1nToAnAm@AEGPresentsRM #stringcheeseincident #thanksgivingincidents pic.twitter.com/czMZhG674K — The String Cheese Incident (@SCI_Official) September 14, 2021

The String Cheese Incident play The Mission Ballroom 1/56

2/56

3/56

4/56

5/56

6/56

7/56

8/56

9/56

10/56

11/56

12/56

13/56

14/56

15/56

16/56

17/56

18/56

19/56

20/56

21/56

22/56

23/56

24/56

25/56

26/56

27/56

28/56

29/56

30/56

31/56

32/56

33/56

34/56

35/56

36/56

37/56

38/56

39/56

40/56

41/56

42/56

43/56

44/56

45/56

46/56

47/56

48/56

49/56

50/56

51/56

52/56

53/56

54/56

55/56

56/56 1 / 56

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.