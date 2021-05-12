The String Cheese Incident announces 5-night Colorado run this July

The Colorado jam band will play three nights at Red Rocks and two nights at the Dillon Amphitheater this summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — The String Cheese Incident is returning to Colorado this summer for a five-night run of concerts.

The Colorado jam band is now scheduled to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, July 16, Sat., July 17 and Sun., July 18.

Before traveling to Denver, the band will also play two shows at Dillon Amphitheater in Summit County on Tues., July 13 and Wed., July 14.

Tickets for the Red Rocks concerts go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets are $75 plus service fees. "Fair AXS" ticket requests can be made through May 20 by noon.

Tickets for the Dillon performances go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Prices for the all-ages shows are $75 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

The String Cheese Incident has played all over the world, but continue to come back to Colorado's iconic venues.

"We've played [Red Rocks] probably close to 40 times now, or something crazy like that," multi-instrumentalist Michael Kang said. "And then this new venue in Dillon right on the lake is really cool and Telluride is always up there."

We are thrilled to finally share details on our 5-night #Colorado run this July! Join SCI at #DillonAmphitheater on Tues/Weds July 13 & 14, followed by @RedRocksCO on Fri/Sat/Sun, July 16, 17 & 18!



For ticket links + info, please visit: https://t.co/9zQ9bJuDw5 @AEGPresentsRM pic.twitter.com/S3ASsMSz0C — The String Cheese Incident (@SCI_Official) May 12, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thurs., April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

