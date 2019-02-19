The String Cheese Incident is returning to Red Rocks this summer for a three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Colorado jam band will play the venue on Friday, July 19, Saturday, July 20 and Sunday July 21.

Special guests on Friday include The Greyboy Allstars. Keller Williams will be the specials guest on Saturday, and The Del McCoury Band will round out Sunday’s lineup.

Presale tickets for the 25th anniversary tour go on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Public ticket sales for single-day and three-day passes start Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

