DENVER — Country music star Sturgill Simpson is coming to Colorado.

Following the release of his new album, Simpson has announced his 2020 North American tour will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, April 25.

Simpson will be joined by Tyler Childers at the Colorado performance.

Tickets for the Denver stop of the "Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour" go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can gain first access to tickets by registering online for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

“We are a live band. Everyone knows we are a live band," said Simpson in a statement. "Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows. For free tickets send a message to Tyler’s Instagram.”

The "Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour" will visit 35 cities in North America, beginning Feb. 21, 2020 in Alabama.

