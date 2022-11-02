Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

Among Styx's classic hits are "Babe," "Mr. Roboto," and "Come Sail Away."

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023.

The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023.

Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb. 23.

A second show will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, Feb. 24.

The band then travels south to Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center on Saturday, Feb. 25.

A fourth concert takes place Sunday, Feb. 26 at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver.

Tickets for the Loveland, Colorado Springs and Denver all-ages concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 4 at AXS.com.

Beaver Creek tickets are sold at VilarPAC.org.

