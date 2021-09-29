Sublime With Rome books Red Rocks concert

The concert is one of the first new concert announcements for the 2022 season.

MORRISON, Colo. — Rock band Sublime With Rome has reserved a spot on the Red Rocks calendar in 2022.

The group will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Tickets to see the collaboration between ex-Sublime member Eric Wilson and guitarist Rome Ramirez go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $40 to $70 plus fees.

The all-ages concert is one of the earliest new announcements for the 2022 Red Rocks concert season. Some dates on next year's calendar are filled with postponements from 2020 and 2021.

NEW SHOW: @SublimeWithRome rolling into #RedRocksCO April 30, 2022 🌞 Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/szu3ardnZv — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) September 27, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.