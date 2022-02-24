Sum 41, Simple Plan announce Denver tour stop

Fans will be able to join in as Sum 41 and Simple Plan celebrate their debut records.

DENVER — Pop-punk powerhouses Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for the first time ever for a cross-country tour dubbed the “Blame Canada Tour.”

The bands will celebrate their debut records during the 36-date, co-headlining tour which kicks off April 29. The first leg features support from Set It Off while the second leg features Magnolia Park beginning July 29.

The tour will make a Denver stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Aug. 18, 2022.

Sum 41 will be performing "All Killer No Filler" to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the record and Simple Plan is set to play "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls."

General are on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on Sum41.com and OfficialSimplePlan.com.

"We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41!" said Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre, Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan. "It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!"

We've known the guys in @simpleplan for a very long time, but we've never toured together.... until now! Introducing The Blame Canada Tour! Come celebrate 21 years of 'All Killer No Filler' all across the US! pic.twitter.com/M2AsGrYn1B — Sum 41 (@Sum41) February 22, 2022

"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great," said Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"

"We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time!" added Whibley. "After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!"

BLAME CANADA TOUR

Apr 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Apr 30 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 4 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

May 6 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

May 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 8 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop

May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

May 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon

May 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

May 28 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

Jul 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jul 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Aug 6 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Aug 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Aug 14 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

Aug 16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution

Aug 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

