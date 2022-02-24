Sum 41, Simple Plan announce Denver tour stop

DENVER — Pop-punk powerhouses Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for the first time ever for a cross-country tour dubbed the “Blame Canada Tour.”
The bands will celebrate their debut records during the 36-date, co-headlining tour which kicks off April 29. The first leg features support from Set It Off while the second leg features Magnolia Park beginning July 29.
The tour will make a Denver stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Aug. 18, 2022.
Sum 41 will be performing "All Killer No Filler" to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the record and Simple Plan is set to play "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls."
General are on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on Sum41.com and OfficialSimplePlan.com.
"We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41!" said Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre, Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan. "It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!"
"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great," said Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley. "We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"
"We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time!" added Whibley. "After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!"
BLAME CANADA TOUR
- Apr 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
- Apr 30 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
- May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
- May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- May 4 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
- May 6 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
- May 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
- May 8 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop
- May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
- May 11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
- May 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles
- May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
- May 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
- May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
- May 20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
- May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- May 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon
- May 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- May 25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock
- May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
- May 28 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival
- Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom
- Jul 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Jul 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- Aug 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
- Aug 5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
- Aug 6 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
- Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
- Aug 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
- Aug 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
- Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
- Aug 14 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
- Aug 16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution
- Aug 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
- Aug 18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
