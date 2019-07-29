DENVER — Fresh off a "Disrupt Festival" performance at Fiddler's Green in July, Sum 41 has announced a return to the Centennial State this fall.

The pop-punk staples will bring their "Order in Decline World Tour" to Denver's Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Sum 41 will be joined by Amity Affliction and The Plot in You at the Colorado tour stop.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $33.50, plus fees. Day-of-show tickets will cost $36.

