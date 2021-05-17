Denver's Sculpture Park to host music concerts this summer

DENVER — Denver Arts & Venues and AEG Presents have announced the inaugural "Summer at Sculpture Park" concert series in downtown Denver.
The live music concert series will take place on the lawn of Sculpture Park, outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex, from July through September.
The series will feature national and local live music events and food trucks, according to AEG Presents.
Tickets for the concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. All tickets are general admission.
A ticket presale begins at 12 p.m. Monday, May 17 with the code SUMMER.
Tab Benoit kicks off the series on Friday, July 2. More concerts will be announced in the coming weeks, said AEG Presents.
Tab Benoit
- Friday, July 2
- Advance tickets are $47.50
- Day of show tickets are $55.00 plus applicable service charges
Zeds Dead: Deadbeats 4th of July Backyard Jamboree
- Sunday, July 4
- Advance tickets are $55.00
- Day of show tickets are $60.00 plus applicable service charges
Goose
- Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10
- Tickets are sold out as of Monday, May 17
Itchy-O
- Saturday, July 24
- Advance tickets are $44.99
- Day of show tickets are $50.00 plus applicable service charges
BoomBox ft. BackBeat Brass
- Saturday, July 31
- Early bird tickets are $25.95
- Advance tickets are $29.95
- Day of show tickets are $35.00 plus applicable service charges
Fitz & The Tantrums
- Thursday, Aug. 17
- Advance tickets are $49.95
- Day of show tickets are $60.00 plus applicable service charges
For more info, check out summeratsculpturepark.com.
