Denver's Sculpture Park to host music concerts this summer

A new summer concert series will be held on the lawn outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

DENVER — Denver Arts & Venues and AEG Presents have announced the inaugural "Summer at Sculpture Park" concert series in downtown Denver.

The live music concert series will take place on the lawn of Sculpture Park, outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex, from July through September.

The series will feature national and local live music events and food trucks, according to AEG Presents.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. All tickets are general admission.

A ticket presale begins at 12 p.m. Monday, May 17 with the code SUMMER.

Tab Benoit kicks off the series on Friday, July 2. More concerts will be announced in the coming weeks, said AEG Presents.

Tab Benoit

Friday, July 2

Advance tickets are $47.50

Day of show tickets are $55.00 plus applicable service charges

Zeds Dead: Deadbeats 4th of July Backyard Jamboree

Sunday, July 4

Advance tickets are $55.00

Day of show tickets are $60.00 plus applicable service charges

Goose

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10

Tickets are sold out as of Monday, May 17

Itchy-O

Saturday, July 24

Advance tickets are $44.99

Day of show tickets are $50.00 plus applicable service charges

BoomBox ft. BackBeat Brass

Saturday, July 31

Early bird tickets are $25.95

Advance tickets are $29.95

Day of show tickets are $35.00 plus applicable service charges

Fitz & The Tantrums

Thursday, Aug. 17

Advance tickets are $49.95

Day of show tickets are $60.00 plus applicable service charges

For more info, check out summeratsculpturepark.com.

