KS 107.5 Summer Jam canceled following DaBaby's homophobic comments

The Grammy-nominated artist was to headline Summer Jam at Fiddler's Green in September.

DENVER — KS 107.5's annual Summer Jam has been canceled following crude and homophobic remarks made by headliner DaBaby at a music festival last week.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled to headline Summer Jam at Denver's Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 4.

"In light of various factors, including DaBaby's recent comments, along with our concert partners, we have chosen to cancel this year's Summer Jam," said a statement from KS 107.5. "We look forward to working on Summer Jam lineups for years to come with our love of music and each other."

Tickets for Summer Jam will refunded from the original point of purchase.

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance at Miami's Rolling Loud Festival, according to an Associated Press report.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren't gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks."

The North Carolina rapper has apologized twice in the last few days for the "hurtful and triggering" comments.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," said DaBaby. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging."

DaBaby has also been removed from music festivals in Austin, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.