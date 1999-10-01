Swedish House Mafia announces Ball Arena concert

The Swedish house music supergroup has announced its first proper tour since 2012.

DENVER — Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia has announced its first full tour since 2012.

The international tour includes performances at arenas across the United States and Europe, including a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 29 at swedishhousemafia.com with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, Swedish House Mafia is slated to release its next full-length album, "Paradise Again," early next year.

The trio also just announced a performance at Coachella 2022 and teamed with The Weeknd for a new single and video, "Moth to a Flame."

Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates

Fri July 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sun July 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Aug. 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug. 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug. 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug. 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug. 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug. 19 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug. 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug. 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Aug. 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sept. 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sept. 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Sept. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed Sept. 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sept. 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu Sept. 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Fri Sept. 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct. 2 - London, UK - The O2

Thu Oct. 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat Oct. 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct. 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Fri Oct. 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct. 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

Tue Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct. 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Fri Oct. 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

Sat Oct. 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Tue Oct. 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct. 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Sat Oct. 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Mon Oct. 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov. 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Sat Nov. 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Sun Nov. 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov. 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov. 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Fri Nov. 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

Sun Nov. 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

