Swedish House Mafia announces Ball Arena concert

DENVER — Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia has announced its first full tour since 2012.
The international tour includes performances at arenas across the United States and Europe, including a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 29 at swedishhousemafia.com with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, Swedish House Mafia is slated to release its next full-length album, "Paradise Again," early next year.
The trio also just announced a performance at Coachella 2022 and teamed with The Weeknd for a new single and video, "Moth to a Flame."
Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates
- Fri July 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Sun July 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Wed Aug. 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Fri Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Sun Aug. 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival
- Tue Aug. 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Wed Aug. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Thu Aug. 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Sat Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Wed Aug. 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Aug. 19 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- Sun Aug. 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Thu Aug. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Fri Aug. 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Sat Aug. 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Tue Aug. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- Fri Sept. 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Sept. 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Tue Sept. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Wed Sept. 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Sept. 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Thu Sept. 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
- Fri Sept. 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena
- Sun Oct. 2 - London, UK - The O2
- Thu Oct. 6 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- Sat Oct. 8 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Mon Oct. 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
- Fri Oct. 14 - Madrid, Spain - IFEMA Madrid Live
- Sat Oct. 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
- Tue Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
- Wed Oct. 19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
- Fri Oct. 21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
- Sat Oct. 22 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
- Tue Oct. 25 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Thu Oct. 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
- Sat Oct. 29 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
- Mon Oct. 31 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- Thu Nov. 3 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
- Sat Nov. 5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
- Sun Nov. 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Tue Nov. 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
- Wed Nov. 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- Fri Nov. 11 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
- Sun Nov. 13 - Tampere, Finland - Uros Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
