SZA expands 'S.O.S. Tour' to Ball Arena

DENVER — SZA has announced her biggest concert to date in Colorado.

The Grammy Award-winner, whose real name is Solána Rowe, has added new dates to her "S.O.S." world tour including 10 shows in Europe and 21 across North America.

The tour will now make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Tickets for SZA's new tour dates will be available starting with a Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. The general on sale for The S.O.S. Tour will begin on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. at szasos.com.

SZA’s sophomore album "SOS" was released in December.

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo

