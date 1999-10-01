SZA expands 'S.O.S. Tour' to Ball Arena

DENVER — SZA has announced her biggest concert to date in Colorado.
The Grammy Award-winner, whose real name is Solána Rowe, has added new dates to her "S.O.S." world tour including 10 shows in Europe and 21 across North America.
The tour will now make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Tickets for SZA's new tour dates will be available starting with a Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. The general on sale for The S.O.S. Tour will begin on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. at szasos.com.
The S.O.S. Tour is her first-ever arena tour. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Miami in September and ends in Phoenix on Oct. 9.
SZA’s sophomore album "SOS" was released in December.
THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR
- Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*
- Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*
- Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*
- Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*
- Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*
- Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*
- Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*
- Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*
- Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*
*With Support from RAYE
THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
- Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
- Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
